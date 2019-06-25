Country singer Granger Smith appears at Dell Children’s to present donation in son’s memory

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Tuesday afternoon, country music singer Granger Smith will visit Dell Children’s Medical Center to present a donation in memory of his son, River.

The three-year old drowned earlier this month. Granger released a statement on June 6, saying:

“The joy he brought to our lives cannot be expressed and his light will be forever in our hearts. If there are words to say more, I cannot find them in this moment. Love the ones close to you. There has never been a more difficult moment for us than this.”

According to the Granger family, they decided to donate the child’s organs to help other children. And requested that in lieu of flowers and condolence gifts, the people send donations to Dell Children’s, where their son had been treated.

The contributions to the hospital will be proceeds from the River Smith Tribute T-shirt, which was sold through Granger’s clothing line, Yee Yee.