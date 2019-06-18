Cleaning Hacks to Save Money, Go Green, and Keep Family and Pets Safe

When it comes to keeping our homes clean, we want ideas that are cost effective, eco friendly and safe for our family and pets. Erin Chase, the blogger behind “$5 Dinners,” is on a mission to help people save money. She shared seven of her favorite cleaning hacks with us.

Use washable/reusable dishtowels and ditch the paper towels. These here are made from upcycled denim and cotton and they are super absorbent and you can use them over and over. The average family spends nearly $200 a year on paper towels, not to mention the paper waste and trees used to make them. Replace scrubs and sponges with reusable, durable plastic scrubbing tools. Old toothbrushes work great for small areas, shoes, drains, faucets and more. Plastic scrubbers can be put in the dishwasher and easily cleaned. Save old t-shirts and cut them up to use for dusting. Find cleaning options that are non-toxic, don’t use harsh-chemicals and are made with natural ingredients. Erin told us, “I found Art of Green line at H-E-B and I LOVE It because it’s way less expensive than the well-known brands and best of all-YES, it works! It smells great, and there are two scents to choose from. Cuts grease and works as well as typical household cleaners. Costs way less than comparable green cleaners. Available only at H-E-B, and you can get $1 off coupon at 5dollardinners.com” A huge way to cut costs is to use concentrates. Refilling a bottle over and over reduces waste and concentrated product is always cheaper than the prepared cleaners. The one extra step of adding water can make a huge difference on the environment and your wallet. When possible, choose products that come in recycled packaging. Art of Green sprays and concentrates are packaged in 100% post-consumer recycled material. Laundry: Erin tells us, “I have 4 boys, so I do a LOT of laundry. I use laundry pods which easily ensures I don’t use too much. It’s hard to see the lines on those tiny cups to see the recommended amount. You can use a black sharpie to make a mark so that you will more easily see those lines.” Maximizing Dryer Streets: “I also cut dryer sheets in half, use half the recommended amount of fabric softener, and use dryer balls to reduce my dry time (and electricity usage) significantly.”

