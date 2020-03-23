Clean Out Your Closet With Greer Image Consulting

We got the chance to take a peek at Raquel Greer Gordian’s closet. She showed us how to start clearing things out, as so many of us now find ourselves with time at home!

Raquel’s tips:

Look at one item at a time. Pick a grouping (shirts, pants, etc.) and then take a moment to evaluate each piece of clothing.

Consider:

-Does It Fit? Dress for the body you have, not the body you hope to have! Everything in your closet should fit you now.

-Does It Make You Happy? If it sparks joy, even if the shape is odd for your body type, or you don’t think the color is right for your palette…keep it. Clothes that make you happy will be the ones you continue to wear.

-Is The Condition Good? Is the piece the same color as when you bought it? Does it have rips, tears, missing buttons or holes? If you don’t plan to repair it, and you’ll just keep avoiding wearing it, get rid of it now.

-Is It Comfy? Comfort is key! If a beautiful sweater is scratchy, you won’t wear it, no matter how pretty it looks.

-Is It Outdated? Raquel leaves a little wiggle room for sentimental pieces, but don’t hold on to items just because “they’ll eventually come back in style.”

-Does It Fit Your Current Lifestyle? If you were working, but now you’re staying home on a more permanent basis, or you’ve been a stay-at-home mom who is reentering the workforce, it’s a good idea to reevaluate what fits your lifestyle now.

Once you have your closet pared down, Raquel suggests organizing by ROY G BIV, and putting lighter neutrals (creams, whites) towards the red end, and darker neutrals (browns, blacks) towards the violet end.

Raquel is a big proponent of donating your unwanted clothes, especially to organizations like Dress For Success, which aims to empower women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and the development tools to help women thrive in work and in life. Learn more at www.austin.dressforsuccess.org.

To learn more about Raquel’s services, visit her online at www.greerimageconsulting.com, and follow her on social media for inspiration, @RaquelGreerGordian.

