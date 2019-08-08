Clash over Hotel Tax increase, Convention Center expansion take center stage at city council

AUSTIN (KXAN) — At a particularly animated city council meeting Thursday, many in attendance were focused on two things: the possibility of expanding the Austin Convention Center and the possibility of increasing the dollars collected from Hotel Occupancy Taxes.

The two are separate issues but have some interconnected parts.

Two items on Thursday’s agenda brought these issues to the surface.

The first of these items is an emergency ordinance to increase Austin’s local Hotel Occupancy tax rate from 7% to 9% the price of a hotel room.

The current total Hotel Occupancy Tax (HOT) in Austin is 15% — 9% of which is paid to the City of Austin and of that amount 7% goes to hotel taxes and 2% goes to a venue tax. 6% is paid to the State of Texas. The revenue is used to promote tourism and the convention hotel industry in Austin. That 7% is what the city is focused on increasing, and state law allows them to do so by 2% if that increase goes to expanding the convention center.

In an update last week, the council was told this ordinance would be ready for them to consider by the end of the council year, but after assessing the timing, city staff opted to post the emergency ordinance for Thursday’s meeting.

The ordinance states it aims to help “preserve the public peace, health, or safety” of the city. A supermajority of Travis County Commissioners Court made the trek to City Council (Judge Sarah Eckhardt said she had never been before) to urge caution and to ask the city to make a commitment to pay off their previous bond debt related to the HOT rate by 2021. The county officials present said that doing so would allow the county a chance to benefit from HOT dollars to do things like investing in the eastern portion of the county and redeveloping the Exposition Center.

Under the local government code of state law, the city is allowed to increase the HOT rate by 2% so long as that money is used for a convention center expansion. Travis County officials say that as the county has grown and tourism around the county has expanded, they’ve become more interested recently in exploring avenues through state law to allow for those HOT dollars to benefit the county as well.

City staff says that the additional HOT dollars would be needed for a convention center expansion and would also allow increased funding to go the promotion of arts and historic preservation.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler told KXAN he believes increasing the Hotel Occupancy Tax rate is urgent and hopes the council approves it today, fearing the city will miss out on more hotel occupancy tax dollars the longer it waits.

Adler also said that he believes that even if the city approves this increase, the county could still benefit from the HOT dollars once the city pays off its previous bonds.

For the second item that touches on Hotel Tax dollars, the council will vote on whether to place Unconventional Austin PAC’s petition challenging convention center expansion on the November 2020 ballot.

Council voted unanimously in May to move forward with the process of expanding the convention center as part of the larger Palm District Plan and as part of an effort to increase funding for things like arts, music, and addressing homelessness. Though city leaders have been looking into the possibility of this increase for years, it was in May that council directed city staff to move forward with initiating the HOT increase “with any ordinances necessary.”

Unconventional Austin launched their PAC and a petition effort around the time council voted to start exploring expansion. They crafted an ordinance which calls for a different allocation of HOT dollars, giving less to the convention center. Unconventional has maintained they believe this would be legal under state law and would benefit local arts and businesses. But many others including Mayor Adler and the PHAM PAC, which was launched to oppose Unconventional, doubt that what Unconventional suggested in the petition is allowable and fear the petition may jeopardize funding streams the city has already vetted. Save our Springs Alliance is one of the major contributors to Unconventional, you can view KXAN’s reporting on their donors here.

By July, Unconventional had gathered more than 30,000 signatures on their petition. The City Clerk verified that 24,481 of those signatures were valid, enough to force the petition onto the ballot.

Travis County concerns

Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt as well as Travis County Commissioners Brigit Shea, Margaret Gomez, and Jeff Travillion were present and spoke before council members Thursday. Eckhardt said in her 11 years on Commissioners Court she had never appeared before city council to oppose a city action, noting that she believes the city’s emergency ordinance to increase hotel occupancy taxes would harm the interest of Travis County and that getting the county involved could help to avoid that harm.

The county, she explained, has expressed interest in using a 2% slice of the total Hotel Occupancy Tax benefits from tourism in East Austin to help redevelop the Expo Center. Eckhardt said that since the 1990s the city, “has used up the entire HOT tax increment available to local governments to fund the Downtown Convention Center. “

Initially, she said that was not a problem for the country. But as tourism spread to places like COTA and hotels popped up in places like Lakeway and Pflugerville, the county became more interested in tapping into those dollars. The county is hoping the city could continue using the 7% HOT designated by the state’s tax code and the county could eventually take the 2% HOT designated by the state’s local government code because that is the only portion of HOT funding the county is allowed to access.

The county became optimistic that this could happen when the city agreed with them to partner on exploring using HOT dollars for the Expo Center. Eckhardt said the county assumed the city was considering allowing then to use that 2% slice but didn’t hear back officially.

In 2017, the Commissioners Court began looking into redeveloping the Expo Center and Eckhardt said that she met with Mayor Adler who said the city would likely want to extend its use of the 2% HOT under the Local Government Code to fund redevelopment and expansion of the Downtown Convention Center. After that conversation, the county held out hope for an option the city had told them about to pay down that two percent slice by 2021, allowing the county to use it afterward.

Eckhardt said she was troubled when she saw the council resolution in May directing city staff to move forward on convention center expansion because she believed the council was calling for the city to use all of that HOT funding for up to 30 more years.

Eckhardt expressed frustration that she had tried to get a commitment from the city and even met with the city manager over the summer, but still couldn’t get clarity. For Travis County to access the HOT dollars, they need to ask permission from voters and have already started the process of looking into putting a referendum on the ballot in November of 2019.

The county wanted the city to commit to paying down the 2% under the Local Government Code by 2021 so that the county can use the money afterward.

“But we don’t have a commitment from the city to do that by 2021, we don’t have a commitment from the city at all, and the resolution in May indicated that they were looking to use all of the HOT tax for up to the next 30 years,” Eckhardt said.

Despite conversation at the council, none of the councilmembers seemed ready to make that commitment, Council Member Alter said while she acknowledged the county’s concerns, she would need more information from city staff on what is possible.

Thursday, the Office of Texas Comptroller approved Travis County’s resolution for the redevelopment of the Expo Center and Travis County can move forward with its effort to explore a November election.

While Eckhardt told the council members that she did not take any position on whether or not the convention center should be expanded. However, Council Member Jimmy Flannigan said at the meeting that it seemed some of her fellow commissioners were opposed to expansion based on their comments.

KXAN’s Alyssa Goard is working on this developing story.