WIMBERLEY, Texas (KXAN) — The city of Wimberley hosted its first Pride Parade on Saturday.

It started at 7 p.m. near the Blanco Brew Coffee Shop and ended at Wimberley Square. Organizers handed out love stickers to the crowd and waved colorful flags.

“Love being in Wimberley we love the energy that’s here and we’re comfortable here,” said Renee Bregar who was at the parade.

Organizers hope to make it an annual event.