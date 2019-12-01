City of Austin looking at ways to make South Congress parking less of a headache

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin is looking at ways to make parking on South Congress less of a headache.

A recent study shows that there’s parking along South Congress, but people don’t know how to get to it.

“It takes a lot of circling.. and waiting,” said South Congress shopper, Olivia Saucedo.

This is usually the experience most South Congress shoppers have. Many say it’s taken them on average 8 to 10 minutes to finally find a parking spot.

There are more than 5,000 parking spots in the South Congress area. Three thousand spots are off-street parking, and 2,000 are on-street. People, however, are fighting for the most convenient spots closest to South Congress.

A recent study by the Downtown Austin Alliance shows only 60 percent of the parking is being used, meaning there are open spaces.

The study looked at surrounding areas of South Congress, including areas down Riverside Drive.

The study finds 24 percent of-on street parking is reserved for residents. It’s those spaces that sit empty more than most. ​​

“If they could do something that was hybrid zoning and metered, that would open up parking,” said a South Congress homeowner. “Not only are people parking here to go shop, but also employees parking.”

The study also finds that 40 percent of that parking is in areas that are unregulated. The problem is people are parking in ​spots for an extended period of time, which reduces that turnover.

What to do with this new information is still up in the air, but most agree the sooner you can find a spot, the better.

Based on the available data, nearly 1,300 off-street parking spaced are planned for the study area next term.

The city plans to hold a public meeting at the beginning of the year to address the concerns and come up with a solution for next spring.

