Chris Bils previews Austin FC’s match against Seattle

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC’s facing its toughest test of the season on Sunday when they travel to the Pacific Northwest to take MLS leading Seattle.

The Sounders are one of just three undefeated teams in the league with a 5-0-2 record, and they lead all teams with 17 points, three more than the next closest.

Meanwhile, Austin’s coming off its third straight loss, a 1-0 decision to Nashville.

Chris Bils, from The Striker Texas, joined MTTS to break down all of that and preview his conversation with sporting director Claudio Reyna on what his plans are for the club during this summer’s transfer window.