Chip and Joanna Gaines to drop $10M to expand their Waco store

by: Austin Business Journal



Chip and Joanna Gaines are growing their Waco empire with a $10.4 million expansion planned at Magnolia Market at the Silos.

The news comes in the wake of the couple’s announcement that the Gaines are propelling their media presence beyond their popular former TV show, Fixer Upper, to a standalone network.

The Magnolia Market renovations should be done before the end of the year, according to the Waco Tribune, and will include a whiffle ball field, shops and gardens and a relocated Waco church — one of eight new buildings — at the 4.9-acre property.

