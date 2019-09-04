Child Living Situation Questions With Sandoval Family Law

Raul Sandoval, Jr., Board Certified Family Law attorney, joined us in the studio to discuss whether your child can decide where he or she wants to live at a certain age.

It’s not a guarantee for your son or daughter to choose to live with either parent. There are many other factors for the Court to consider when deciding with which parent the child should live with.

To learn more, visit www.sandovalfamilylaw.com, and visit their Facebook page at “Sandoval Family Law” for bonus content. Mr. Sandoval is certified in family law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization.

