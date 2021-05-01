Champagne and Stevens compete for Eanes ISD school board seat

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Jen Stevens is challenging incumbent Jennifer Champagne for Place 5 on Eanes Independent School District school board.

See election results below:

Champagne’s platform is based on her decade of experience with Eanes ISD. She’s served as vice president and president of the board since she was originally elected in 2015.

Stevens is a small business owner who worked on George W. Bush’s governor campaign and John Cornyn’s campaign for senator. She wants to change the status quo on the school board.

The two women disagree on key issues, including diversity and collaboration, but differ most in campaign funding. Stevens has raised $99,275 for her campaign, nearly 10 times Champagne’s $11,354.