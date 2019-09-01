Central Texas is the top camping destination in the U.S., data shows

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Labor Day is one of the busiest camping weekends of the year and recent data shows that Central Texas is the most popular destination for campers not just for Labor Day but all year.

According to Hipcamp, which calls itself “the Airbnb of camping,” internal data shows that Central/Southeast Texas tops its list of Top Ten Fall Camping Destinations.

Hipcamp’s Top Ten Fall Camping Destinations are:

Central/Southeast Texas Virginia Southeast Utah (Monument Valley) Pennsylvania Yellowstone & Grand Tetons Rio Grande New Hampshire New York Maine Great Smoky Mountains

According to a new study from North American Camping Report, camping is a growing trend. The study shows that there are an estimated 7 million new camper households in the U.S. since 2014, and those camping over three times per year has increased 72%.