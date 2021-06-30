Celebrate July 4th With Sips And A Sale From Twin Liquors

Steph and Rosie celebrated the 4th of July a little early with sips from Twin Liquors. They’re also having a July 4th sale that will run through this Saturday, July 3. Twin Liquors also offers delivery straight to your door!

If you’re unsure of what to mix up or serve this season, be sure to check out the Twin Liquors Summer Entertaining Guide designed to provide advice on hosting this summer season.

Whether “Entertaining at Home” means having a few friends over for dinner or inviting your closest friends to a backyard get-together, Twin Liquors has you covered with everything you need for beverages. Featuring cocktail combo packs with recipes, wine pairings, and tips for hosting, the entertaining guide has something for everyone!

And beginning July 5, Twin Liquors is excited to announce the launch of Italian Wine Month in all Twin Liquors locations. From July 5 through July 31, all Italian wines will be 20% off 2+ bottles. For those who may not be familiar with Italian wines, this is the perfect time to try something new at a great price. For the full list of Italian wine offerings, please visit Twin’s website here or stop into your neighborhood Twin.

Twin Liquors is open Monday – Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Online hours are 11 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

To find a Twin Liquors store near you visit twinliquors.com. You may also through their website or Twin Liquors app, which is available on IOS and Android stores. Twin Liquors also offers online ordering and in-store pickup and/or delivery to all stores.