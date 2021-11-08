Celebrate Comfort Food With The 5th Annual Austin Mac + Cheese Festival

Austin Food Magazine’s Executive Editor, Hayden Walker and Chef Ryan Rosen of Brooklyn Breakfast Shop joined Steph and Rosie to talk about one of their favorite comfort foods, mac-n-cheese! Chef Ryan shared his recipe (below) and Hayden walked us through what to expect at this years’ festival!

In celebration of the festival’s 5th anniversary, Austin favorite mac-n-cheese party will take place at Celis Brewery Beer Garden, at 10001 Metric Blvd., for a slightly scaled-back event, from it’s typically large, pre-pandemic extravaganza. Limited tickets are $45, available now at ticketbud.com. 

Guests will be in mac-n-cheese heaven as talented chefs, from popular Austin-based restaurants, eateries and food trucks prepare unique offerings and tastings for all to enjoy. Each ticket gets you unlimited food tastings, along with ice-cold beer from Celis Brewery, non-alcoholic beverages, backyard games, music and more. 

Chefs Line-up:

Barrett Black – The Original Black’s BBQ

Chef Bryan Beneke – Asti Trattoria

Chef Kareem M Elghayesh – KG BBQ

Chef Ryan Rosen – Brooklyn Breakfast Shop

Thomas Micklethwait – Micklethwait Craft Meats

Yauss Berenji – Skull & Cakebones

Chef Chris Andrews – TLC

Lance Phillips – Teal House Bakery

The festival takes place outdoors. Due to concerns COVID-19 we’re thankful to currently be at Stage 3 risk-based guidelines. While social distancing is not possible (waiting in lines, getting food, etc.), all in attendance are asked to monitor their health and stay home if they have a positive test reading. Wearing a mask between bites is recommended but not required.

Chef Ryan’s Mac-N-Cheese

Cheese Sauce 

Place a heat proof bowl over a pot of boiling water

Add 1lb of smoked cheddar diced 

2 cups of half and half salt and pepper to taste 

1 small can of hatch green chilies

It’s done when everything is melted together 

Boil 1 lb of medium pasta shape until done

Strain and mix into the cheese mixture 

Adjust seasoning to taste

Fried Onion Topping:

1 thinly sliced Yellow onion and in a cup of buttermilk salt and pepper 

Cut and soak for at least 30 minutes

Flour Mixture For Onions

Mix 2 cups of flour 

1 tablespoon of salt 

1 each teaspoon black pepper garlic powder onion powder ground fennel 

Strain the onions and dredge in the flour mixture and fry in oil 350° until golden brown 

Put on the top of the Mac and cheese and enjoy 

For more information on the Austin Mac & Cheese Festival, and for tickets, visit https://www.macncheesetour.com/events/austin-mac-cheese-fest2021.

