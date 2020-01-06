Cedar pollen reaches highest levels of the season

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Just in to the First Warning Weather Center Monday morning, cedar pollen levels are at the highest so far this season by a factor of seven.

Our allergy expert partners at Allergy & Asthma Center of Georgetown counted 27,639 grains per cubic meter of air this morning. The previous highest count so far this winter was close to 3,800 grains per cubic meter.

KXAN graph showing cedar levels so far this season, including today’s significant spike

Camp Mabry has only received 50% of its normal rainfall in the past six months, and has not received more than 0.50″ of rain in one calendar day since October 24, 2019. Dry, breezy weather is creating a perfect storm for cedar allergy sufferers.

Typically, cedar season begins in early December and lasts through February. Late December and early January is the peak of mountain cedar season.

Those suffering from what is often called “cedar fever” may experience runny nose, nasal congestion, itchy eyes/ears/mouth and general lethargy. Steps you can take proactively to weather allergy season include:

Keeping doors and windows closed

Using high-quality air filters in your home

Washing your hands and face when you come indoors

Being mindful of pets that may bring allergens in from the outdoors

Cedar pollen levels are not expected to improve significantly until heavy rain returns to the area. Prospects of that over the next 7 days appear slim.