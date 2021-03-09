Cedar Park girls playing for a State title

AUSTIN (KXAN)–Cedar Park is trying to cap off their first ever trip to the Girls State Basketball tournament with a championship when they meet defending champ Frisco Liberty on Wednesday at 7:00 at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

The Timberwolves are 26-1 with 24 straight wins after their 75-51 win over Beaumont United Saturday at the State semifinals. “I’m trying to process it all still,” said head coach Donny Ott on Monday. “Just seeing all the community members here at Cedar Park and the teachers and the staff and the smiles on their face and the excitement that’s in the halls, having such and extreme honor to play for the State Championship game.”

As excited as they team is to play in their first State tournament, they are also trying to temper their emotions, for now. “We are all kind of in awe that we’re here, but we haven’t celebrated because we have one more game, we haven’t won anything yet,” said senior guard Saria Estupinan.

The Timberwolves have dominated in the post season, winning their five games by an average margin of more than 36 points per game. Sophomore Gisella Maul leads the way averaging 18.4 points and 8.4 rebounds per game while 6-2 junior Shelby Hayes averages 15 points and 8 rebounds per game.

Frisco Liberty (22-8)is making their 3rd consecutive trip to state, winning their first title last year over San Antonio Veterans Memorial.

HOW TO WATCH Wednesday at 7:00: Fox Sports SW Plus, Fox Sports App.