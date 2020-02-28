Cedar Park enters massive development agreement to construct the future Bell District

CEDAR PARK, TEXAS (KXAN) — The city of Cedar Park has finalized an agreement with a developer to transform an area along Bell Boulevard into a massive mixed-use development.

Thursday, city council voted unanimously to approve a 20-year agreement with RedLeaf properties. Together, the two entities will share both the risks and rewards of the 50-acre development.

According to a release, under the terms RedLeaf is directly accountable to the City of Cedar Park.

“This is the biggest project we’ve done in Cedar Park’s history,” said Corbin Van Arsdale, Cedar Park Mayor. “This thing has been 10-years in the making.”

The project is expected to cost upwards of $350 million. The majority of the project is funded by RedLeaf, over 80%. The other potion is being funded publicly primarily from the Community Development Type B Sales Tax Corporation.

“What makes the Bell District distinct from other mixed-use developments in the region is the central role of the landscape plays,” said Katherine Coffey, Cedar Park Assistant City Manager. “It is not an after-thought. Instead, the City and RedLeaf see it as the very foundation of, and inspiration for, the Bell District’s unique design.”

The first part of the project included realigning the highway. Before construction can begin on the Bell District, the City must finish the highway realignment from Bell Boulevard at U.S. Highway 183 from Buttercup Creek Boulevard/Brushy Creek Road to North of Park Street. People East of the highway say some things are missing, however.

“There doesn’t seem to be any positive response,” said Tom Schwerdt, Park Place Resident. “It’s been well, we don’t have to do that.”

Schwerdt lives in the Park Place neighborhood. It sits adjacent to the Eastern part of Old Highway 183. He says, while the project is great for the community, the highway realignment won’t allow safe access for his neighborhood.

Utility work began in January for Bell Blvd. Highway Realignment

“The simplest solution, the most practical solution is to put a tunnel in; just like they have on Discovery near the Recreation Center,” said Schwerdt. “The tunnel would go below the railroad tracks and below the city. That would open up the entire Eastern half of the city to have equal access.”

The city says, however, the street grid for the Bell District has been designed to connect with the realigned US 183/Bell Boulevard providing multiple access points for people traveling from all directions to safely access the Bell District.

On the north end, the city is adding a sidewalk to Park Street, to provide neighbors East of the development with access. Adding, there is currently no sidewalk there

“It will feature pedestrian gates at the railroad crossing that will close when a train is coming, to prevent pedestrians from crossing in front of the train,” said Jennie Huerta, City of Cedar Park. “Safety is always a priority so consideration has be given to protecting pedestrians at the train crossing. There will also be a crosswalk at the traffic signal at the intersection of Park Street and the new portion of Bell Boulevard.”

Utility work on East end of US 183.

Upon completion of the road realignment, RedLeaf will start to demolish the existing structures, like the shoe-hospitals to make way for new streets and utility infrastructure.

The first phase of the development includes greenspace, the public library and restaurants. The second phase will consist of commercial, professional offices and residential development.

Utility work for the road realignment began this January. The road realignment is expected to begin summer of 2020, and wrap up in 2021.