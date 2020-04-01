Cedar Park couple ties the knot on Facebook Live, part of growing trend

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — When people tuned in on Facebook Live to watch a couple say “I do” over the weekend, the first thing they saw was Samuel Cook fumbling to set up the camera.

On this day Cook was not just the wedding photographer, he was also the groom.

Cook and his bride Melissa tied the knot at Cedar Park’s Brushy Creek Lake Park with about 60 friends and family watching online from afar.

“My parents are in their 70s, and living in Manhattan, so obviously we don’t want to put anybody at risk,” Melissa Cook said.

A Williamson County Justice of the Peace met them at the park and officiated over the wedding, while keeping a safe social distance.

“We planned and planned for months and then finally had to come to the decision that it just wasn’t going to be,” Samuel Cook said. “It alleviates a lot of the pressure from people coming down.”

While some couples are canceling or postponing their weddings, Travis County Precinct Two Justice of the Peace Randall Slagle said many more are choosing to get married online.

Last week alone he officiated over ten weddings, all virtual on Zoom.

“Surprisingly I would say most folks are actually very grateful,” he said. “Most people that we’ve talked to are very understanding.”

Slagle said there’s an added bonus that many people are eager for right now in particular.

“They want to get insurance, there’s certain benefits that they need to be formally married to participate in,” he said.

The Cooks are now planning a second wedding for family and friends in June 2021. They’ve also delayed their honeymoon.

However they also want to start a family soon, and said waiting wasn’t worth it.

“I’d say, if you can, go ahead with what you want to do with your life, even if it’s just the two of you,” Melissa Cook said. “That’s the reason you’re getting married.”