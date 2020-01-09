Cedar Park Councilman considers smoking ordinance changes based on public input

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Cedar Park City Council will unveil the results of a smoking survey sent out to the public at Thursday night’s meeting.

Distributed by Council Member Rodney Robinson, the survey promises to reveal public opinion on potential ordinance changes to tobacco usage within city limits.

The current ordinance only bans smoking if it takes place within a city-owned building.

“It shall be an offense for a person to possess a burning tobacco product, smoke tobacco or operate an Electronic Vaping Device in any city building belonging to or in use by the city,” the ordinance reads.

Councilman Robinson said he was made aware of public distaste to smoking and wanted to gauge the level of interest in a potential law change.

“It was brought to my attention by a few residents that they would like to see some type of smoking ordinance as a result of being exposed to secondhand smoke,” the councilman wrote on his Facebook page. “Personally, I’m not a fan of increased government or business regulation. However, I feel it’s part of my job as a councilman to understand resident concerns and do what I can to help improve our city.”

Thursday’s council meeting will begin at 6:00 p.m.

