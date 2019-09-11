‘Catch My Breath’ campaign stops in Leander to warn of vaping dangers

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — With all the new cases of respiratory illnesses connected to vaping, parents want to know all there is to know about it.

There was a special presentation as part of the national “Catch My Breath” campaign Tuesday night in Leander at the Running Brushy Middle School’s PTA meeting.

The campaign was put together by a University of Texas professor.

“Kids have a sensitivity in their brain cause its not done fully forming in middle school, certainly. And even in high school, they’re not quite done,” says Professor Steven Kelder, of the UT School of Public Health. “So they’re more predisposed to become addicted. And then when that happens, it’s much easier to make use of other drugs that are addicting.”

At least six people have died of illnesses linked to vaping nationwide.