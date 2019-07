AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Saturday afternoon, a CapMetro bus operator was reportedly assaulted at the Tech Ridge Park and Ride located at 900 Center Ridge Drive in north Austin.

A CapMetro spokeswoman said it happened around 2 p.m. There were no serious injuries and there was an arrest made.

The suspect was told to leave the premises and the assault was reportedly captured on bus video.

Austin police confirmed Saturday afternoon that there was an assault, but no more details were immediately available.