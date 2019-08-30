CapMetro apologizes for service disruptions on Thursday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — CapMetro is apologizing to customers for MetroRail disruptions on Thursday.

According to CapMetro, the outage was due to systems issues.

In a statement Thursday night, CapMetro said, in part:

“Our rail communications system was down during the evening commute, which means we were unable to move the trains between stations. This was an issue with our national vendor that affected transit systems in some other cities as well. This morning, we experienced unrelated signal issues that disrupted the morning commute.”

CapMetro says it is working on major improvements to its MetroRail system, including extending hours and opening a new station downtown.

“Having said that,” CapMetro Vice President of Rail Operations David Dech wrote, “Today’s delays were unacceptable. Moving forward, we owe it to our customers to communicate these delays in a more proactive manner.”