Burnet police need help finding missing 91-year-old with dementia

BURNET, Texas (KXAN) — The Burnet Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 91-year-old woman who is believed to be endangered due to dementia.

According to Burnet PD, Emma Cobb left her house around 9:38 p.m. and was last seen walking southbound on Beechwood Street in Burnet.

Emma is a white female and she was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red shirt and a blue jacket.

If you see her or have any information, you’re asked to call the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office immediately at (512) 756-8080.