Brees, Saints spoil Brady’s debut with Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 13: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates a touchdown pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the fourth quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (KXAN) — New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees did enough to share the wealth to his offensive playmakers on Sunday as the Saints ruined Tom Brady’s debut with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Entering his 20th season in the NFL, Brees threw for 160 yards and two touchdowns in the 34-23 Saints win over Tampa Bay. Alvin Kamara caught one of Brees’ touchdown passes to start the scoring for New Orleans and ran for another touchdown.

Brees’ five-yard touchdown pass to Emmanuel Sanders in the third quarter gave New Orleans a 31-17 lead, allowing the Saints to cruise to the finish line for their first win of the season.

After leaving the New England Patriots in the offseason, Brady’s stat line looked decent, but he threw two interceptions that hurt Tampa’s chances. Janoris Jenkins returned a Brady pass 36 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter.

New Orleans (1-0) travels to Las Vegas to face the Raiders next week on Monday Night Football.