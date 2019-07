AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Austin Fire Department says a body was found overnight as they were battling a house fire in North Austin.

The incident happened on the 8300 block of Loralinda Drive just after midnight. Crews are still on the scene and an investigation is currently underway.

8300 Blk Lora Linda pic.twitter.com/gPfevSfBmb — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) July 20, 2019

This is a developing situation and we will update this story when we have more information.