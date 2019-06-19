Bill Miller BBQ: ‘We’re still family owned and operated’

by: Russell Falcon

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy of Bill Miller BBQ)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Tuesday evening, in an open letter to its customers via Twitter, San Antonio-based Bill Miller BBQ delivered a reminder that it is still family-owned — days after the much-talked about Whataburger sale to a Chicago bank.

The company also tweeted to Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt, who publicly criticized the Whataburger sale, and invited him over for a barbecue meal.

On Friday, June 14, it was announced that the iconic Texas Whataburger chain had sold a majority stake to BDT Capital Partners, LLC, a Chicago merchant bank. According to Preston Atkinson, the chain’s president and CEO, the sale was an effort to expand the brand.

In addition to Bill Miller, the Austin-based P. Terry’s burger chain also tweeted a reminder of its family-owned status in a curiously timed tweet the day of the announcement.

Meanwhile, the Austin-based El Arroyo Mexican Restaurant left a loving message on its sign in hopes that the chain would not change.

