Beto O’Rourke announces he’s dropping out of 2020 presidential race

FILE – In this July 24, 2019, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke, speaks during a candidates forum at the 110th NAACP National Convention in Detroit.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Friday, Presidential Candidate and former Texas U.S. Representative Beto O’Rourke announced he was dropping out of the 2020 Presidential race.

In a series of tweets, O’Rourke said:

Our campaign has always been about seeing clearly, speaking honestly, and acting decisively.



Our campaign has always been about seeing clearly, speaking honestly, and acting decisively.

In that spirit: I am announcing that my service to the country will not be as a candidate or as the nominee.

O’Rourke continued, saying, “We will work to ensure that the Democratic nominee is successful in defeating Donald Trump in 2020. I can tell you firsthand from having the chance to know the candidates, we will be well served by any one of them, and I’m going to be proud to support whoever she or he is.”

The move leaves Julian Castro as the sole Texan still left in the race.