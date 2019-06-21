Best Places to Work in Austin: Austin Business Journal’s 2019 list

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal/KXAN) — We now know which workplaces in Austin are the best place to work, according a list by our partners at The Austin Business Journal.

But what goes into ranking those companies?

On Friday, ABJ released its Best Places to Work in Austin list for 2019, its annual list that ranks Austin businesses in categories by numbers of employees.

Among the 75 winners, are a big tech company brimming with perks, a small family-run business that releases employees early so they can beat traffic, and a company that gives employees access to its riverside cabin. Other perks include: massages and emergency day care.

KXAN News Today’s morning anchor Sally Hernandez talked with Colin Pope, the editor of the Austin Business Journal, about the process of ranking.

He says a survey goes out to employees which they fill out anonymously.

“We’ve been taking nominations for months. This is something that’s on a lot of companies’ calendars because if they recognize that they can be labeled as one of the best places to work, that pays dividends down the road for things like recruiting,” said Pope. “Right now unemployment is about 2.7%, so companies are getting a tough time getting employees in the door. If they could put up ‘Hey, we are a great place to work’ and it’s been validated, that goes a long way.”

Here are the top four winners in each category, according to ABJ.

Top four Large Companies (over 251 employees)

No. 4 : Pluckers Wing Bar – According to employees (of which there are 429), their favorite thing about working for the company is a family-like atmosphere. The company says its spends $150,000 annually on contests for employees — like monthly prizes that include items like iPads, smart TVs and concert/sporting tickets. Pluckers says its general managers earn double the industry average and that all employees are eligible for referral bonuses.

: Pluckers Wing Bar – According to employees (of which there are 429), their favorite thing about working for the company is a family-like atmosphere. The company says its spends $150,000 annually on contests for employees — like monthly prizes that include items like iPads, smart TVs and concert/sporting tickets. Pluckers says its general managers earn double the industry average and that all employees are eligible for referral bonuses. No. 3 : Favor – The on-demand delivery company says it provides opportunities for job growth, training/workshops for employees to learn skills in different business departments and monthly prizes.

: Favor – The on-demand delivery company says it provides opportunities for job growth, training/workshops for employees to learn skills in different business departments and monthly prizes. No. 2 : SailPoint – The software company says it offers employees competitive pay and comprehensive benefits, career growth opportunities — in addition to free lunches, cold brew on tap, refrigerated craft beer and breakfast tacos on Fridays.

: SailPoint – The software company says it offers employees competitive pay and comprehensive benefits, career growth opportunities — in addition to free lunches, cold brew on tap, refrigerated craft beer and breakfast tacos on Fridays. No. 1: Realty Austin – According to Realty Austin, it pays its employees dividends and spent over $1 million to create a modern workspace to encourage collaboration and for employees to come in rather than working remotely.

Top four Medium Companies (51-250 employees)

No. 4 : IE2 Construction, Inc. – The company says its perks include parties, training and a company-wide fishing trip to the Frio River, where employees stay in a cabin resort.

: IE2 Construction, Inc. – The company says its perks include parties, training and a company-wide fishing trip to the Frio River, where employees stay in a cabin resort. No. 3 : – AlertMedia – The emergency mass notification system company offers 100% paid health and life insurance benefits, a fully stocked kitchen, breakast taco Fridays and catered lunch on Tuesdays. Employees also receive stock options and are eligible for uncapped bonuses.

: – AlertMedia – The emergency mass notification system company offers 100% paid health and life insurance benefits, a fully stocked kitchen, breakast taco Fridays and catered lunch on Tuesdays. Employees also receive stock options and are eligible for uncapped bonuses. No. 2 : Twelve Rivers Realty – Twelve Rivers, which has only 57 employees, says it provides employees with their own personal spaces inside a remodeled home in downtown Austin. Perks include happy hours, a trip to Mexico, paid maternity leave and learning opportunities.

: Twelve Rivers Realty – Twelve Rivers, which has only 57 employees, says it provides employees with their own personal spaces inside a remodeled home in downtown Austin. Perks include happy hours, a trip to Mexico, paid maternity leave and learning opportunities. No. 1: ALLPRO Hospitality – The company, which finds employees for hotels, venues and catering, says that because the majority of its employees work off-site, it works to make sure hotels and other clients structure their businesses so that contracted staff members are treated well.

Top four Small Companies (21-50 employees)

No 4 : Therapy Staff LLC – The company that places qualified/licensed therapists with various termed employment says it offers employees weekly Chick-fil-A meals and Starbucks drinks, cash/gift cards contests, PTO contests, gym reimbursement and quarterly sales contests.

: Therapy Staff LLC – The company that places qualified/licensed therapists with various termed employment says it offers employees weekly Chick-fil-A meals and Starbucks drinks, cash/gift cards contests, PTO contests, gym reimbursement and quarterly sales contests. No. 3 : Supreme Lending McClellan Branch – This company that provides financial support for home purchases says it offers employees personal development training, office contests, and weekly get-togethers.

: Supreme Lending McClellan Branch – This company that provides financial support for home purchases says it offers employees personal development training, office contests, and weekly get-togethers. No. 2 : Per Stirling Capital – The wealth and portfolio management company offers paid health/life insurance benefits, generous time off and early releases to beat traffic.

: Per Stirling Capital – The wealth and portfolio management company offers paid health/life insurance benefits, generous time off and early releases to beat traffic. No. 1: Scribe Media – This business publishing company — which has only 26 employees — says it offers a unique culture of “good hearts” and “good souls.” According to one employee: “It’s like working with family, but like the family you wish your family was.”

Top four Micro Companies (10-20 employees)

No. 4 : Pure Gold Realty – The company says it offers employees ongoing training opportunities and team building events, in addition to it support of various philanthropic organizations.

: Pure Gold Realty – The company says it offers employees ongoing training opportunities and team building events, in addition to it support of various philanthropic organizations. No. 3 : Spyglass Realty and Investments – Spyglass says it offers enrichment training and an accountability group — which asks the team be accountable to each other rather than to leadership. Perks include a big quarterly happy hour and small happy hours each Thursday.

: Spyglass Realty and Investments – Spyglass says it offers enrichment training and an accountability group — which asks the team be accountable to each other rather than to leadership. Perks include a big quarterly happy hour and small happy hours each Thursday. No. 2 : Accountability Resources – This financial recruiting company says it offers learning opportunities, in addition to an annual all-expenses paid trip when goals are met Other perks include birthday gift cards, an onsite gym, health insurance cost reimbursement and flexible work hours

: Accountability Resources – This financial recruiting company says it offers learning opportunities, in addition to an annual all-expenses paid trip when goals are met Other perks include birthday gift cards, an onsite gym, health insurance cost reimbursement and flexible work hours No. 1: The A List – This staffing company — which has only 10 employees — has been in Austin since 1976 and says it aims to recruit top talent to all of its positions. The A List says it brings small Midwestern values to its business philosophy.

For the complete list, visit Austin Business Journal.