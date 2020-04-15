Bee Cave police confiscate 150 grams of illegal narcotics during traffic stop

150 grams of illegal narcotics found during traffic stop in Bee Caves. (Photo courtesy Bee Caves Police Department)

BEE CAVE, Austin (KXAN) — A woman was arrested in Bee Cave Tuesday night after police allegedly found 150 grams of illegal narcotics in her vehicle.

A post from the Bee Cave Police Department said an officer spotted a woman driving recklessly and pulled her over.

According to the officer, the woman was intoxicated. The officer also discovered the woman had a felony warrant for her arrest.

After a search of the vehicle, the officer found 41 grams of methamphetamine and 109 grams of Xanax in the woman’s possession.

The woman was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and was found to be in violation of the stay at home order.

