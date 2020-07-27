Baylor Scott and White part of more than 20 COVID-19 research trials

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As researchers around the world continue to search for cures and medicine that successfully treat COVID-19, the local healthcare system Baylor Scott and White is among those leading in the fight.

Currently the healthcare company is part of more than 20 clinical trials. The earliest started back in March.

While the results have not yet been published, BS&W Research Institute Central Texas Division Vice President Jennifer Thomas said trails involving antiviral drugs are seeing the most success.

“We have seen great promise,” Thomas said. “We’re still working with the sponsors analyzing all of the data, so I don’t think I can say anything formally, but I can say yes, they have shown promise.”

The healthcare system is enrolling COVID-19 patients at its 52 Texas hospitals — including eight in our area.

The trials include patients with mild to severe symptoms. In addition to antivirals, they encompass research into plasma and antibodies, and soon vaccines.

“We hope to start in the fall, so we’re really excited about those as well,” Thomas said.

The healthcare system is constantly seeking both patients and members of the general public interested in enrolling. Those who’d like to do so can here.

“I think conducting research is critical, especially for COVID,” Thomas said. “There’s no treatment. We want to continue to serve our community by bringing these studies to our patients. I feel we have to get in front of this virus. There’s still so much to learn and we learn through the research that we’re conducting.”