One lucky Bastrop resident won $1 million from the scratch ticket game, Instant Millionaire.

The claimant, who wants to remain anonymous, bought his winning ticket at Lake Bastrop Mini Mart on Zimmerman Ave.

According to Texas Lottery, the odds of winning any prize from the scratch ticket game, including break-even prizes, is about one in three.

There is still a chance to win. Instant Millionaire has over $519 million in total prizes, and top prizes are $2.5 million.