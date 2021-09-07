Bastrop Fire 10-year Anniversary: victims share their stories

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Michelle Byrd was a volunteer firefighter with Bastrop Fire Department at the time of the fire. She was also a resident of Bastrop County, and unfortunately, one of the many who lost their homes that day.

She was on shift the day the fire started and describes the morning as “particularly eerie”. Calls had already started to come in as smaller fires ignited around the area. Once the Bastrop fire sparked, Michelle remembers the fire as “running fast”, jumping the four lanes of Highway 21 “in no time”. And despite weeks of training and preparations for an event like this, the rapid spread and intensity taxed resources from the start.

But despite the devastation, Michelle also remembers that day as a day when the community came together. She saw friends and family walking through the doors of the fire station, asking how they could help. “Tons of water, we had tons of water” she said. Crews were tired having worked long shifts, Michelle remembering seeing crews sleeping anywhere they could lay their heads.

Unfortunately, the tragedy struck close to home later that day when Michelle, who lived in Tahitian Village at the time, heard over the radio that another fire crew was in need of assistance… a fire crew, she knew, was in her neighborhood.

In tears, Michelle told drove up to find her home consumed in flames. Flames came from under, above and around the sides of her home despite efforts made by crews.