Bartlett firefighters boosted by new slip-on unit to help fight wildfires

BARTLETT, Texas (KXAN) — A new piece of apparatus will help the Bartlett Volunteer Fire Department to serve their community even better going forward.

The fire crew used money from a grant to replace a slip-on unit, which will help them tackle wildfires.

“We appreciate the new slip-on unit that will be used to fight grass, hay and wildland fires in our immediate rural area and during mutual aid calls that extends to parts of three counties,” Bartlett VFD Senior Captain Scott Mason said.

“The unit has foam capability and a 340-gallon water tank that increases the amount of water that we are able to take when we get a rural call.”

Bartlett VFD covers a 105 square mile area between Austin and Waco.