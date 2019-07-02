Austin’s Hat Creek Burger is finally ready to open in Houston

by: Austin Business Journal

(Austin Business Journal/Julia Louise Style)

HOUSTON (KXAN) — Houston’s latest wave of burger restaurants is coming this month.

Hat Creek Burger Co., an Austin-based burger and breakfast chain, is set to open three locations in greater Houston in the coming weeks, a spokesperson confirmed to the Houston Business Journal.

The locations are: 

  • 5820 FM 1463 Road, Fulshear, opening in mid-July
  • 8215 Louetta Road, Spring, opening in mid-July
  • 2150 S Mason Road, Katy, opening in late July

