Austinites honor Vanessa Guillen with march, candlelight vigil

by: KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:
March for Vanessa Guillen

Austinites marched to the Texas State Capitol July 10 to honor Vanessa Guillen. (Photo: Tim Holcomb)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austinites marched Saturday afternoon with signs and candles on hand to honor Vanessa Guillen.

Starting from Republic Square Park, people made their way to the Texas State Capitol for a candlelight vigil.

Investigators say a soldier attacked Guillen with a hammer in the armory room where she worked.

Specialist Aaron Robinson, who was a suspect in the case, killed himself when authorities tried to talk to him.

Another woman, Cecily Aguilar, is under arrest and awaiting charges.

On Sunday, another march will be held in east Austin for Guillen. It will start at 6 p.m. in Metz Park and end at Chicano Park.

Sunday’s march will feature a tribute performance and candlelight vigil.

