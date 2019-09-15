Austinites Assemble! Thousands gather for the 10th annual CASA Superhero Run

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thousands of superheroes took over the domain Sunday, but don’t worry Thanos isn’t back, they were all here for the 10th annual CASA Superhero Run.

The 10th annual Casa Superhero Run (KXAN Photo)

Even puppers have come out to cheer on the superheros! (KXAN Photo)

Superheros arent afraid of the storm troopers (KXAN Photo)

The superhero run raises money and awareness for children who’ve been abused or neglected. The money goes toward pairing kids with their very own CASA volunteer.

The organization says it chose the superhero theme this year, because only a few superheroes grow up in a typical family structure, yet they all accomplish great things as adults.

The run will go until 9 a.m. when it wraps up with a superhero dance party.