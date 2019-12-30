Austin temperatures run a fever in 2019

In addition to a dry second half of the year with only 1/2 of normal rainfall, a very hot late summer stands out as another remarkable aspect of central Texas weather in 2019.

We analyzed average temperatures for every hour of the year, and found that Camp Mabry was +1.34°F warmer than the 30-year average.

Average Temperature Departure from Normal Jan 51.6°F +0.1°F Feb 56.3°F +1.3°F Mar 60.4°F -1.3°F Apr 69.5°F +0.3°F May 76.7°F +0.1°F Jun 82.2°F 0°F Jul 86.5°F +1.5°F Aug 89.9°F +4.1°F Sep 88.0°F +8.0°F Oct 71.7°F +0.5°F Nov 58.9°F -2.1°F Dec (thru 12/29) 56.2°F +3.6°F 2019 Overall 70.66°F +1.34°F

Another warmer than average year in central Texas fits the decadal trend shown above. A Climate Central analysis also found that nationwide temperatures are rising at +0.5°F per decade.