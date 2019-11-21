Austin street team helps homeless avoid jail time, costly ER visits

AUSTIN (KXAN) — New numbers published by the city of Austin show that the city’s Homeless Outreach Street Team (HOST) is helping an increasing number of people. The numbers also highlight how this outreach is helping divert people experiencing homelessness from jail time and costly visits to emergency rooms.

Homeless Outreach Street Team Members visit people experiencing homelessness in Austin. (Courtesy City of Austin).

The city says the goal is for HOST members to step in to help people experiencing homelessness before they “are put into situations that typically result in admission to an emergency room or psychiatric facility, or an arrest or citation.” HOST also aims to build trust with people experiencing homelessness and link them with services that can help them gain stability. The team does a range of things including assisting with medication needs, providing security, helping to apply for housing programs, and assisting them with getting an ID.

“The people we help are a wide range of individuals and every single one of them needs something unique to help them get back on their feet,” said Amber Price, ATCEMS Clinical Specialist and HOST member. “Each shift, our goal is to reach out and find as many people as we can, move them into a clinic, and get them connected to everything they need. This program has already helped so many of Austin’s most vulnerable people.”

The HOST team is made up of nine members with support from Austin Police Department, Austin -Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS), Downtown Austin Community Court, Integral Care, and the Downtown Austin Alliance. The team started with a pilot program in the summer of 2016 and became an ongoing city program starting in October of 2016.

Over that time, the city reports that HOST has made 7,327 visits and connected people with medical and mental health services hundreds of times.

Year Number of HOST visits Number of people helped 2017 1,369 784 2018 2,388 798 2019 3,570 1,197

Over the past three years, the city says HOST has

Linked people to medical services 797 times

Linked people with mental health services 505 times

Diverted people from high-cost hospital or psychiatric emergency rooms more than 350 times

Diverted people from jail more than 160 times

HOST also recently helped Austin’s Parks and Recreation Department conduct a survey of encampments at city parks, assisting in linking people in those parks with services.

“Our incredible HOST Team are the first responders for people experiencing homelessness,” said Lori Pampilo Harris, Austin’s Homeless Strategy Officer in a city release. “Going to where they are, identifying their crises, and determining how best to help is often the first step to getting someone on the path to a more stable future. By intervening when things are critical, in the way HOST does, we can divert individuals away from costly emergency services such as ER and jail, towards longer-term solutions, and ultimately end their housing and health crisis.”