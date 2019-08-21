Austin sees 12% jump in home sales in July but prices appear to moderate

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Austin-area home sales increased by nearly 12% in July compared with the same month a year before, according to the latest report from the Austin Board of Realtors.

That jump is due to double-digit increases in the counties surrounding Austin — Williamson, Hays, Bastrop and Caldwell — where there is a greater supply of houses and where median home prices are lower.

Sales remained flat in the city of Austin, though, due to the limited inventory of houses, according to ABOR.

Read the full story at the Austin Business Journal here.