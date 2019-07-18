Around 50 Austin food trucks targeted in months-long string of burglaries

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are reaching out to the community to track down two suspects connected to numerous burglaries across Austin.

Police are searching for two white men that have targeted around 40-50 food trucks since April.

The men are going after clusters of food trucks throughout the city without a specific location, but appear to be tracking food truck parks, police say.

Officials say downtown Austin and the area north of U.S. Highway 183 appear to be the main clusters, but there have been other targeted trucks.

Police estimate the men have stolen several thousands of dollars including tablets, money boxes and tip jars.

Police have released several clips of surveillance footage that show breaking into businesses and stealing money.

Food trucks have become a part of Austin’s unique cultural fabric, coming in all shapes and sizes.

“Austin is the food truck capitol of the world,” said Alex Donnini, who lives in Austin. “Everything from Brazillian food to Thai food to something crazy-obscure, you can find it here.”

The owners of Taco Sweets off of Burnet Road have been hit three times. Jessica Wareham, the co-owner, is now out at least $1,000 in both stolen property and damages.

“They attempted to get in through our back window and once that was a failed attempt, they decided to shatter another window,” Wareham said. “First your heart drops because we are family owned and operated, so it’s a piece of us.

Many food truck parks have added extra security to try to catch the thieves in action. APD is hoping someone recognizes the burglars which can lead to an arrest.

APD is asking anyone with information on these burglaries to call the Commercial Burglary Unit at 512-974-6941.