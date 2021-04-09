Austin police on scene of shooting involving police officer

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are investigating a shooting involving a police officer in northeast Austin.

It happened just after midnight Friday at the East Highway 290 Westbound Service Road between Cameron Road and Interstate 35.

A viewer contacted KXAN, saying he awoke at the Extended Stay America to what he assumed was fireworks and saw many officers at a nearby building.

Austin Travis County E-M-S told KXAN paramedics took one adult with critical life-threatening injuries to a trauma center after a shooting. APD called paramedics to the scene.

This is a developing situation and we will update this story as we learn more.