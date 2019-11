AUSTIN (KXAN) β€” The Austin Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding 15-year-old Adam Heatley, who was last seen leaving Anderson High School in northwest Austin around 8:38 a.m. Thursday.

Have you seen Adam Heatley? 15yo #missingchild was last seen around 8:30am this morning leaving Anderson HS in NW #ATX. Last seen wearing grey shirt/sweater, jeans, and a backpack. He’s 6ft tall and 200lbs. Pls call 9-1-1 if you see him! pic.twitter.com/YivMewRyKa — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) November 8, 2019

According to Austin police, Heatley was last seen wearing a gray shirt, gray polo sweater, blue jeans, black shoes and a gray backpack.

Heatley is described as:

White male

6’0″

200 pounds

brown hair

If you have any information, you’re asked to call 911.