Austin police make 83 DWI-related arrests during no-refusal period with ACL Festival

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police made 83 DWI-related arrests during its no-refusal period in connection with the Austin City Limits Music Festival.

Numbers provided by the Austin Police Department show that of the 83 arrests, 32 were consent breath samples, 17 were consent blood samples and 34 required a blood search warrant.

Nearly half of those arrests, 41 out of 83, carried enhanced DWI charges.

Sixteen breath samples registered over .15 blood alcohol concentration. Police made two Felony DWI with a child passenger arrests. Thirteen arrests were for Felony DWI with two or more prior convictions and 10 were Class A Misdemeanor DWI with prior conviction.

The initiative ran during the two weekends of ACL Fest from Oct. 3 to Oct. 6 and Oct. 10 to Oct. 13 from 10 p.m.- 5 a.m.