Austin Police investigate officer-involved shooting Christmas Eve

AUSTIN (KXAN) – A man is recovering in the hospital after an Austin Police officer shot him in northeast Austin late Friday night.

Police said it all started at around 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of Cameron Rd. and Highway 183. A call came in about a crash involving two vehicles, where a man was said to be bleeding from his face.

APD is working an Officer-Involved Shooting (OIS). The initial call came in around 10:38 p.m. — PIO is en route. Media: Stage at Frost Bank (2315 E Anderson). Media briefing time TBD. Updates to follow. -PIO1 — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) December 25, 2021

Shortly after, Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon said the department began receiving calls about a man waving a gun in the same area as the crash. As of now, Chacon said it’s unclear if the two calls are related. Witnesses said the man was waving a gun at people and firing shots into the air.

According to Chief Chacon, police arrived at the crash scene and started looking for the man. At some point, an officer located the man with the gun and begin ordering commands to drop it. Chacon says when he didn’t comply and started to advance on the officer, he fired one round at the man, hitting him. The man was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Austin police believe the incident is isolated and that there is no threat to the public.

The incident was recorded and according to Austin Police Department policy will be released to the public within 10 business days.