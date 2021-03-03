Austin police identify 21-year-old suspect killed by SWAT during mother-child hostage situation

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have released more details on a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened Feb. 10 in east Austin — which began with a car crashing into a home and then eventually, a hostage situation for one mother and her child.

The suspect has been identified by police as 21 year-old Jordan Walton. According to Austin Police Department officers responded to a home in the 2900 block of Rogge Lane after a car, driven by Walton, slammed into the home of resident Lucy Barcenas.

“I saw a brand new car into my back wall bedroom, and the door’s wide open, nobody in it,” Barcenas told KXAN.

Just minutes later, APD received a call from another resident of the neighborhood — reporting someone was breaking into her home. When officers arrived, they were met with screams from within.

Officers forced their way into the home where they say they found Walton, who fired several gunshots in their direction, prompting officers to fire back. Officers retreated from the home and called for SWAT after they learning that both the woman who called 911 and her 10-year-old son were being held hostage by Walton.

Despite attempts to communicate with Walton, SWAT crews say their were unable to effectively remove him from the home safely. Finally, officers say Walton opened the door holding the boy in front of him.

Nevertheless, a SWAT officer was able to fire and hit Walton — killing him. Both other and child were rescued safely. APD Chief Brian Manley has previously said the victims did not know Walton.

The incident was caught on body worn camera and the two officers, per APD protocol, have been place on administrative leave as two investigations are carried out simultaneously.