Austin Police bomb squad responding to suspicious package in Northeast Austin

Clayton Lane Suspicious Package

(KXAN Photo: Chris Nelson)

Austin (KXAN) — Austin Police Department confirms their bomb squad members are responding to a report of a suspicious package in Northeast Austin.

APD first got a report about this suspicious package at 11:49 a.m. at the 1100 block of Clayton Lane near East Highway 290 and I-35.

Bomb squad members have completely evacuated the building where the report came from, which is in the Twin Towers Office Center.

KXAN has a crew on the way to the scene. This is a developing story, check back for details.

