AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is on the scene of an officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon.

The shooting was in the 800 block of E. Koenig Lane. APD asked that people avoid the area if possible.

Austin Police are at the scene of a shooting involving officers in the 800 block of E. Koenig Lane near U.S. Highway 290 in north Austin. (KXAN photo/Christian Marcelli)

Austin Police are at the scene of a shooting involving officers in the 800 block of E. Koenig Lane near U.S. Highway 290 in north Austin. (KXAN photo/Christian Marcelli)

Austin Police are at the scene of a shooting involving officers in the 800 block of E. Koenig Lane near U.S. Highway 290 in north Austin. (KXAN photo/Christian Marcelli)

Police are expected to announce a time for a media briefing.

This is a developing story. Check back with KXAN for updates.