Austin Ortho Biologics Offers Telemedicine And Stem Cell Care For Orthopedic Patients

Just because you’re staying quarantined at home doesn’t mean you aren’t seeking relief from pain. Stephanie spoke with Dr. Kelly Cunningham at Austin Ortho Biologics about some alternative strategies for feeling pain free.

Dr. Cunningham — as a board certified orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine specialist, what does “Ortho Biologics” entail as far as treatment options for joint pain and problems in the current difficult situation?

For patients with knee and shoulder pain and problems, we want to offer services in a way that can help you feel better and still allow you to remain safe. We are seeing a limited number of both new and established patients in the office, with careful waiting room and staff social distancing. If the patient prefers, we have fully implemented Tele-medicine, and are happy to see patients online, allowing us to make a diagnosis and order X Rays and MRIs as indicated, then to get them the treatment they need.

Many unfortunate patients have had joint surgery such as knee, shoulder and hip replacement delayed or cancelled. What options do you have for folks in that situation who are suffering pain?

For years, Austin Ortho Biologics has offered cellular and regenerative-type therapy as an alternative to joint replacement for arthritis, inflammation and tendinitis of the knee, hip, shoulder and elbow. Usually, this involves either PRP platelet rich plasma or stem cell therapy, which can provide excellent intermediate- or even long-term term relief of pain from arthritic joints. This is the biologic part of our “Ortho biologic” mission, and involves an office injection of pain relieving substances from your own body and can again be done under safe, isolated office conditions with minimal risk. A single injection of PRP can provide up to nine months and stem cell therapy up to two years of relief and improved activity in many patients. There are no downsides to the injection, no increased risk of infection that we know of and essentially no side effects, as you’re given your own healing substances back in concentrated fashion. There is also minimal recovery time as this is not surgery.

That sounds like a good alternative in the current environment, Dr Cunningham. How does one get set up for a visit and treatment?

You might consider this an alternative if it looks like it will be a while before you can proceed with your planned joint replacement and you need pain relief. Or you may want to just delay joint replacement altogether for now. We also treat all kinds of knee and shoulder injuries. Let us know if we can help you.

