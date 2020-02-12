Austin Municipal Court has leak, ‘wet ceiling tiles’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Municipal Court on East Seventh Street had a leak and wet ceiling tiles as of Tuesday afternoon.

Shelley Parks, a spokeswoman with the city, said ceiling tiles looked like they fell over during the weekend or on Monday.

“The City is aware of a leak at the City’s Municipal Court. While the wet ceiling tiles which have fallen do not contain asbestos, out of an abundance of caution, we are following asbestos protocols and have contracted with a licensed remediation contractor to clean the area,” Parks said in a prepared statement. “Employees in other areas of the facility are not in danger of exposure resulting from the incident.”

The Municipal Court’s aging downtown building has been described as being on the brink of “disaster,” with a host of deficiencies.

The court is scheduled to relocate to its new building on Burleson Road March 23.