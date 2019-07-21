Austin man arrested after allegedly rear-ending vehicle and pushing it into a creek

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was arrested Saturday after allegedly crashing into and accidentally pushing another vehicle about 20-feet into a creek.

Austin police were called to the scene of the crash at the 4500 block of East William Cannon Drive at 2:26 p.m. The victim said her car was hit from behind by a white Lincoln Navigator. Police said she suffered cuts on her arm and pain in her chest and shoulders. She was taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries.

A witness told police he followed the suspect to Branchwood and Bucks Run where the suspect exited the vehicle and left on foot. The witness said the suspect was a Hispanic man in his 20s with a skinny build.

Police discovered the car left at the scene belonged to 25-year-old Brayan Bustillo. They found out his residence was just two blocks from where he abandoned his car.

Officers were able to find Bustillo at his home. During an interview with police, he initially denied driving and said “my uncle has my vehicle.” He later admitted to driving the Lincoln and running into the back of the car when it slowed down.

Bustillo had a mark on his right arm which appeared to be from the deployed airbag during the collision. He was placed in custody with a Failure to Stop and Render Aid charge.