Austin man, 21, dies after falling 200 feet while rappelling in cave

JACKSON COUNTY, Alabama (KXAN) — A 21-year-old man from Austin has died after he fell 200 feet while rappelling in a cave in Alabama.

Trever Louis Col died on impact at about 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Sheriff Chuck Phillips of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office told WHNT, a sister station of KXAN.

Col was among a group of Purdue University students who were exploring Valhalla Cave.

The sheriff said that the group camped overnight and woke up early to rappel a 227-foot drop into the cave.

“They were all going to go down in the cave and they were in the pit more-less a vertical drop,” Phillips said.

He added that the rigging came loose while rappelling due to a knot in the rope, and when Col tried to fix it he fell.

Each of the students had the required permits from the Southeastern Cave Conservancy to enter Valhalla. Cave, Phillips said.